Nine is fine for Bakersfield musician Jim Ranger, who made it into the top nine Tuesday night on NBC's "The Voice."
While fellow teammate and country singer Ian Flanigan was saved by America's vote, Ranger got the nod from coach Blake Shelton.
During Monday night's live playoffs, the Bakersfield preacher performed "Rumor" by Lee Brice. Although soulful, it was not as much of a powerhouse performance as in previous rounds, but Shelton was quick to show his support, saying that, with two weeks left in the competition, he was going to start getting excited.
He told Ranger, "Dude, you are unbelievably talented. You deserve to be on this stage. I believe in my heart you're going to be in the finale. Do that again next week please. Let's go win this thing."
Ranger, along with Flanigan and the other top nine, will compete next week as public voting helps narrow the field.
Before live shows, fans can vote for their favorite performer through the show's official app or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. New this season, voting can also be conducted using Google Assistant on your phone or Nest device by saying "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."
New episodes of "The Voice" air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. For more on the show, visit nbc.com/the-voice.