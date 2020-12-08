Again drawing on the strength of family, Jim Ranger delivered a powerful performance on "The Voice" this week, securing him a spot in the top five.
On Monday night, the campus pastor of New Life Church performed a cover of Harry Nilsson's "Without You."
Ranger said the song is a favorite of his father, New Life's lead pastor James Ranger, to whom he dedicated the performance.
"This is a thank you to my biggest fans, and that's my church and especially my pops. This song is exactly how I feel about him. I can't even imagine living life without you."
His performance high atop a stage made to look like a rock amazed the judges especially coach Blake Shelton and John Legend.
Legend told Ranger, "I believe that was your best work since you've been on this show. And one of the best performances that we have seen this season. It was really beautiful. It was moving, it was emotional, it was flawless vocally."
Shelton said he didn't know a better time to have that kind of compelling performance, telling Ranger, "I'm more impressed than maybe I've ever been as a coach on this show. Unbelievable, dude."
Ranger also had a trio performance on Monday night with fellow contestants Carter Rubin and Desz, singing Billy Preston's "Will It Go Round in Circles."
On Tuesday night, Ranger learned he received the most votes to move onto the finals next week.
Ranger said of his performance, "Well, I got to sing on top of a giant friggin' rock, which was spectacular. it was one of the most amazing nights of my life and especially of my musical life."
His fellow Team Blake performer, Ian Flanigan, triumphed in the Instant Save portion of Tuesday's show, moving along with Carter Rubin, Desz and John Holiday.
All five will perform for the finale next week with the public deciding the winner. Fans can vote through the show's official app or at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
"The Voice" finale will air Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC. For more on the show, visit nbc.com/the-voice.