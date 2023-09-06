Jelly Roll - Ashley Osborn_500015083

Jelly Roll will perform at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 15.

 Photo by Ashley Osborn

It's a bit ironic to know the song that saved Jelly Roll's music career is called "Save Me."

The ballad seeped in despair is getting a second life as a featured track on Jelly Roll's new album, "Whitsitt Chapel" as a duet with Lainey Wilson. A key lyric goes: "I'm a lost cause/Baby don't waste your time on me/I'm so damaged beyond repair/Life has shattered my hopes and dreams."