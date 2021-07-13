Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening to perform in Bakersfield on Oct. 16

In the heat of summer, it's hard to imagine spending a pleasant evening outdoors, but there will be a "Whole Lotta Love" when Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will play Dignity Health Amphitheatre in the Park at River Walk on Oct. 16.
The performance will be the second on the MMXXI Tour, which will encompass the band’s albums including their 1969 debut "Led Zeppelin" and "Led Zeppelin II" and many more Led Zeppelin favorites from the canon including "Led Zeppelin IV" and "Physical Graffiti" as well as hits and deep cuts.
Led by Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin's legendary drummer, John Bonham, the group aims to entertain classic rock fans.
He told the Chicago Tribune in 2019: "We’re not Led Zeppelin. We are fans. We love the music. We give it 150 percent energy and time to make it as good as we can make it to give people that feeling and make people go back to their youth."
Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.