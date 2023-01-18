 Skip to main content
Jane's Addiction to play Mechanics Bank Theater

Jane's Addiction

Jane's Addiction — from left, drummer Stephen Perkins, vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Eric Avery — will play Mechanics Bank Theater on March 5.

 Courtesy of Jane's Addiction

If you've been standing in the shower, thinking "When is Jane's Addiction coming to play Bakersfield again?" then here's your answer: March 5 at Mechanics Bank Theater.

Bakersfield is the first 2023 stop for the alternative rock band, which will also play L.A., Reno, Las Vegas and Lollapalooza shows in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

