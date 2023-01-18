Jane's Addiction to play Mechanics Bank Theater

If you've been standing in the shower, thinking "When is Jane's Addiction coming to play Bakersfield again?" then here's your answer: March 5 at Mechanics Bank Theater.
Bakersfield is the first 2023 stop for the alternative rock band, which will also play L.A., Reno, Las Vegas and Lollapalooza shows in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
Formed in 1985, Jane's Addiction gained notice with its 1987 studio album, "Nothing's Shocking."
The popular alternative rock festival Lollapalooza spun out of the band's initial farewell tour in 1991.
Founding members are vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, who rejoined the band last year after a 12-year absence.
Navarro, who was struggling with symptoms of long COVID, bowed out of dates for last year's tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, replaced primarily by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.
No word yet on who will be on guitar when the band plays Mechanics Bank.
The band last played Bakersfield in 2012 at the Fox Theater.
The show will be at 8 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $94.50, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.