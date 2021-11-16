You are the owner of this article.
Jake Shimabukuro brings "Christmas in Hawaii" to Fox on Nov. 30

Jake Shimabukuro

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro will bring "Christmas in Hawaii" to the Fox Theater on Nov. 30.

 Courtesy of Jake Shimabukuro

If you're dreaming of a tropical Christmas, Jake Shimabukuro has the music for you.

The ukulele master and "jolly ambassador of aloha" will bring his "Christmas in Hawaii" show to the Fox Theater on Nov. 30.

Shimabukuro celebrates the holidays, the four-stringed magic of the ukulele and his beloved home of Hawaii along with bassist Jackson Waldhoff and special guests singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis on vocals and first-call percussionist Taku Hirano.

The show will feature holiday classics such as "We Three Kings," "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "O Holy Night" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas."  Also expect numbers from his upcoming "Jake & Friends" album, which is out later this month featuring collaborations with Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Jack Johnson, Michael McDonald and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Fox, 2001 H St. Note: This show is capped at 999 attendees, so proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are not required to attend.

Tickets, ranging from $35 to $50, are on sale now at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

