It's time for 'twang' with Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound concert

Get ready to two-step to the sounds of The Soda Crackers, who will bring its latest Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound concert to the Fox Theater on July 8.
The band, which has made a name for itself both for bringing back the "classics" as well as honoring those who came before, moved from garage jam sessions to its first paid performance in April 2021 at the Western Swing Out Weekender in Tehachapi.
Many Kern County gigs followed thanks to local connections of Bakersfield natives and brothers Zane and Felix Cooper Adamo. The band has also played throughout the state, with over 80 shows including the opening of The Bakersfield Sound exhibit at the Kern County Museum, the Kern-tucky event in the Kern River Valley, special events at the Cuyama Buckhorn and, as a bucket-list highlight, a fifth appearance performing on the stage at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.
Joining the band on July 8 will be Norm Hamlet on pedal steel guitar, drummer Jimmy Phillips, guitarist Eugene Moles and special guests and pioneers Tommy Hays and Sonny Anglin.
Opening the show will be Deke Dickerson, who's been carrying the torch for America's roots music starting at age 13 playing in his first rockabilly band in his hometown of Columbia, Mo. Since then, he founded Deke Dickerson and the Ecco-Fonics, then Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers, as well as engaged in several side projects.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. July 8 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, starting at $20, are on sale now at AXS.com. Dance general admission tickets ($50) will offer attendees an aisle seat as well as an opportunity to dance in the pit.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office or by phone 661-324-1369 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.