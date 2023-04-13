 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's time for 'twang' with Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound concert

Soda Crackers

Bakersfield Sound musician Tommy Hays, second from right, performs with the Soda Crackers — including, from left, Chuy Holguin, Zane Adamo and Cooper Adamo — for a Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound concert at the Kern County Museum's Mission Bank Neon Plaza in November. On July 8, the band heads to the Fox Theater with Hays and other special guests in tow for the latest Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound show.

 Photo by Felix Adamo

Get ready to two-step to the sounds of The Soda Crackers, who will bring its latest Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound concert to the Fox Theater on July 8.

The band, which has made a name for itself both for bringing back the "classics" as well as honoring those who came before, moved from garage jam sessions to its first paid performance in April 2021 at the Western Swing Out Weekender in Tehachapi.

Coronavirus Cases