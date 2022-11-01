 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's 'Old and New' for BC jazz fall concert

Enjoy the big-band sounds of Mary Lou Williams, Billy Strayhorn, and Count Basie on Monday for the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies program's fall concert.

The performance with the BC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos will feature student ensembles led by Jazz Studies director and Performing Arts Department Chair Kris Tiner playing classic and contemporary big band jazz music, in addition to original student compositions.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget