It's 'Old and New' for BC jazz fall concert

Enjoy the big-band sounds of Mary Lou Williams, Billy Strayhorn, and Count Basie on Monday for the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies program's fall concert.
The performance with the BC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos will feature student ensembles led by Jazz Studies director and Performing Arts Department Chair Kris Tiner playing classic and contemporary big band jazz music, in addition to original student compositions.
With the theme "Old and New," the program includes classic big band works by Mary Lou Williams, Billy Strayhorn and Count Basie in addition to new classics by Pat Metheny, recent visiting artist Jeff Coffin and more.
Active for over 60 years, the Bakersfield College Jazz Ensemble is one of the oldest collegiate groups of its kind, focusing on the big band music tradition.
The concert will also highlight new student compositions from the DownBeat award-winning BC Jazz Combos. Students in the combos program are encouraged to develop, perform and record their own original compositions.
"This year's Jazz Ensemble is one of the strongest groups we've ever had," Tiner said in a news release. "The students have worked very hard and we are all excited for this program, which will include a broad range of music from the 1940s to the 2000s."
Admission for the concert is $12, $8 for students, staff and seniors.
Tickets are available for purchase at bcjazz.eventbrite.com and at the door. For more information or to request accommodations, visit BCJazz.org or call 661-395-4313.