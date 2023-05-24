 Skip to main content
Iration to bring its IRL Fall Tour to Fox on Oct. 14

429886951-data.jpg IRL Tour

Santa Barbara reggae rock quartet Iration returns to the Fox Theater on Oct. 14.

 Courtesy of Iration

The Fox Theater is ready to feel a little irie with the return of Iration, which will bring its IRL Fall Tour on Oct. 14.

Known for its natural affinity for reggae and island sounds, the band's own sound spans across a wide range of styles and genres including rock, pop, R&B and funk.

