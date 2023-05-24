Iration to bring its IRL Fall Tour to Fox on Oct. 14

The Fox Theater is ready to feel a little irie with the return of Iration, which will bring its IRL Fall Tour on Oct. 14.
Known for its natural affinity for reggae and island sounds, the band's own sound spans across a wide range of styles and genres including rock, pop, R&B and funk.
The quintet — Micah Pueschel on lead vocals and guitar, Adam Taylor on bass, Joe Dickens on drums, Cayson Peterson on keyboard and synth and Micah Brown on guitar and vocals] — has performed and recorded for 15 years, including its latest album "Coastin'" on Three Prong Records, which is a record "about being thankful for the moments that we have."
The evening will also include opening acts Artikal Sound System and Cydeways.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Fox, 2011 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $60, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Get yours early with code "IRLSTYLE." They can also be purchased by calling 661-324-1369 or at the Fox box office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fans can also purchase a VIP package ($230) that includes a general admission pit ticket, access to an intimate pre-show soundcheck, meet and greet and personal photograph with Iration, exclusive IRL Fall tour poster, specially designed IRL pin set, custom Iration IRL Fall tour VIP NFT and an official meet and greet laminate.