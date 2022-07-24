In tune with the past: Benefit concert brings together Bakersfield Sounds pioneers, newcomers

Fans of the Bakersfield Sound are in for a treat this week. Rising star band The Soda Crackers is partnering with three living legends of Bakersfield’s rich musical legacy for a benefit concert.
Proceeds from the July 30 show at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame will go toward the Bakersfield Country Music Museum, which is focused on preserving memorabilia and raising awareness of Bakersfield’s country music history’s past, present and future through fun educational events.
Longtime Bakersfield musicians Tommy Hays, Larry Petree and Sonny Anglin will join The Soda Crackers — brothers Zane and Felix Cooper Adamo, Jesus "Chuy" Holguin and Nick Green — to play some Western swing and the regional variation that landed Bakersfield on the country music map.
And while there's often rumors of musicians letting egos get in the way of performing, it's more of a mutual admiration society for The Soda Crackers and this trio.
"They're what Bakersfield needs," Anglin said of the Crackers. "I have all the faith in these boys. They’ll go all the way."
"With The Soda Crackers band, we try to show people what the classics sound like and what they have to offer," Zane Adamo said. "They are the people we try to emulate."
Petree has played with the band of mostly 30-somethings including their first local gig at Temblor Brewing Co. in October.
"When we played with Larry at Temblor, I was super nervous," Adamo said. "I didn't want to let him down."
"We’re really excited to have him back. He's such a nice man and a great musician."
Anglin and Hays have also jammed with the band, which got its start last March with Adamo playing with Green and Holguin, who both had experience in the L.A. music scene. After performing as a trio, they eventually brought in Adamo's younger brother and fellow fiddler Cooper to enhance the sound. And while they don't have a regular drummer, percussionist Cesareo Garasa plays with the band whenever his schedule, which includes performing with a few other bands, allows.
The connecting thread for all is the music, which Hays, Anglin and Petree have played for decades and was the music of the Adamos' childhoods.
"It's always been the music I grew up on," Adamo said. "I remember listening to Bob Wills in my dad’s truck on my way to school at Downtown Elementary.
"I've been playing the fiddle since I was 5 or 6. Why I continue to play it, Western swing, is there's always a positive message to it. That style of music came after the Great Depression. People wanted to have a good time, stay up all night. It makes you want to get up and move.
"Nick and Chuy and Cooper feel the same way."
Anglin, who told his wife years ago ""I’m gonna leave here chasing a song," is happy to continue making music. The singer-songwriter is happy to play at Branded Heart Fellowship, aka the “Cowboy Church," with his friend Hays and seek opportunities like the gospel album he's working on for producer Eugene Moles, son of Gene Moles, and songs of his that Charley Pride's nephew Wally wants to record.
To say he's looking forward to the benefit show is an understatement.
"To be playing with them, I'm honored to be one of the three legends. I'm just ecstatic. I can't wait until the 30th to get here. It will be an exciting night for old Son."
Adamo is also looking forward to the show, at which he'll be able to play his Telecaster made in part with wood paneling from Trout's, salvaged after the former nightclub burned in April.
"The top layer of the guitar is wood from Trout's. Everything else is official Telecaster parts from Fender."
And for those worried that there won't be room to two-step on Saturday, Adamo said the layout will feature a hardwood floor for dancing behind the main seating area.
"One of the first things we talked about was there needed to be a dance floor."
