In tune with the past: Benefit concert brings together Bakersfield Sounds pioneers, newcomers

Fans of the Bakersfield Sound are in for a treat this week. Rising star band The Soda Crackers is partnering with three living legends of Bakersfield’s rich musical legacy for a benefit concert.

Proceeds from the July 30 show at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame will go toward the Bakersfield Country Music Museum, which is focused on preserving memorabilia and raising awareness of Bakersfield’s country music history’s past, present and future through fun educational events.

