Hoppy days here again with Mento Buru's Temblor show

Mento Buru is the band that keeps on giving. The local Latin ska reggae group has released "A Bailar en Dub," a special two-song remix project with Los Angeles producer Dubrobot.
The release features "Sabor a Dub," a reggae dub remix of the Latin ballad "Sabor a Mi" and the "rocksteady classic" "A Message To You Rudy."
Catch the band in the act on Friday at Temblor Brewing Co. when it performs for a "Coming Out Party" — in recognition of Pride and the brewery's first indoor concert of the year.
The evening will also feature DJ Mikey and Frank Trimble, who will join the band for their Bob Marley tribute set.
Doors open at 8 p.m. for the show at Temblor, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200. Admission is $5.
"A Bailar En Dub" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube Music, Tidal, TikTok and more.