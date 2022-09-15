 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Hooray for Hollywood' kicks off BCCA concert season

f4315151-a7a3-44fb-b37f-9f211ba2595d

The Empire Trio — from left, baritone Michael Kelly, soprano Erin Shields and David Shenton on piano and violin — will perform Sunday for the "Hooray for Hollywood" concert, which is the season opener for the Bakersfield Community Concert Association.

 Bakersfield Community Concert Association

Enjoy tunes from some of your favorite film's soundtracks with the "Hooray for Hollywood" concert on Sunday.

The performance at Harvey Auditorium serves as the kickoff of the Bakersfield Community Concert Association's 2022-23 concert season.

Coronavirus Cases