'Hooray for Hollywood' kicks off BCCA concert season

Enjoy tunes from some of your favorite film's soundtracks with the "Hooray for Hollywood" concert on Sunday.
The performance at Harvey Auditorium serves as the kickoff of the Bakersfield Community Concert Association's 2022-23 concert season.
Enjoy some of the most beloved songs in the world of film from the 1930s to the mid '90s, including "Casablanca," "Titanic," "The Wizard of Oz" and the James Bond films, performed by the Empire Trio.
Formerly known as O Sole Trio, the group consists of soprano Erin Shields, baritone Michael Kelly and David Shenton on piano and violin.
Along with the music, the trio will also share stories about the singers who made those songs famous.
The show starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Harvey Auditorium, 1241 G St.
Admission is $45, $10 for students (high school and college). Purchase tickets in advance at bakersfieldconcertseries.org or at the door.
Since 1920, the Bakersfield Community Concert Association has brought internationally acclaimed artists to the community. This all-volunteer nonprofit is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances, which are offered at affordable, family-friendly prices thanks to the generosity of patrons, sponsors and season ticket-holders.
The season continues with five more concerts: Atlantic City Boys (Nov. 6), The Everly Set (Feb. 5), Seraph Brass (March 19) and Divas 3 (April 23).
Season tickets are available on the website for $85, $195 for a family (two adults plus children) or $35 for students.
For more information, email info@bakersfieldconcertseries.org or call 661-769-6296.
