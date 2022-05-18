Honorary Bakersfield son Josh Turner brings bass to Fox

We have this on good authority: The good times are not really over.
The authority in question is none other than the late Merle Haggard, who knew something about good times and about difficult ones too. The reason for his optimism: One Josh Turner, who, despite notoriously clean living, has proven worthy as one of the Hag's more resonant heirs.
Turner, who on Thursday night brings his sonorous bass to one of Haggard's favorite venues, Bakersfield's Majestic Fox Theater, received the "Okie From Muskogee" singer's endorsement a few years ago.
He and Haggard were both on the bill of a North Dakota festival; Haggard was to appear during the matinee portion and Turner, scheduled to play later that evening, went backstage beforehand to meet the legend. Then he sat down with his entire band for Haggard's set.
"About halfway through the show, he's singing 'Are the Good Times Really Over' and at the very end he kinda drags it out," Turner said. "He's singing, 'are the good times really over, are the good times really over,' and then he says, 'Not as long as there's Josh Turner music around.' And I just about fell out on the floor. I'm like, 'Merle Haggard just mentioned me in one of his songs.' I was like, 'I can die now.' So it was a pretty cool moment."
Haggard was always the type to call them as he saw them.
Turner, 44, has had a succession of hits spanning 18 years and nine albums, with singles including "Long Black Train," "Your Man," "Would You Go with Me" and "Why Don't We Just Dance." He says he'll play them all Thursday night, along with songs from "I Serve the Savior" and "Country State of Mind," the 2021 album that missed out on the sort of promotional opportunities concert dates typically afford artists in non-pandemic years.
This will be Turner's second performance at the Fox; he has also played at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace at least twice.
Owens missed Turner's first appearance there, but he did send a special welcoming committee.
"Some of the radio guys from (Owens' radio station) KUZZ showed up on stage and presented me with the red, white and blue Telecaster," Turner said. "But it wasn't just the guitar that meant so much to me. There was a plaque, a pickguard on the guitar where he had basically engraved a personal note to me, and I've had it on my wall ever since. So, we're talking almost 20 years now that I've had that on display.
"He also wrote me a handwritten letter that I never put on display until after he died," Turner added, with a laugh, noting that the message had Owens' cell phone number on it.
Prior to another appearance at the Crystal Palace, Turner and his wife had dinner with Owens.
Turner also received an endorsement of sorts from a third icon of the Bakersfield Sound: Johnny Cash.
Claiming Cash as one of Bakersfield's own is admittedly a stretch. Arkansas, Memphis and Nashville have considerably stronger connections, but Cash did live in the Southern California town of Ojai for a time, memorably starting an accidental fire in the Angeles National Forest for which he was fined. He frequented the towns of Taft and Maricopa for camping supplies and also played at least once on Cousin Herb's "Trading Post" Bakersfield television show. But Cash was a Nashville guy for most of his professional life.
That's where he encountered Turner, who says he puts Cash on his personal country music Mount Rushmore.. They met only once.
Turner was a student at Belmont University in Nashville when, in around 1998, he got up the guts to go to Cash's house and knock on the door. Cash himself answered, hair tousled, gold cross around his neck, reading glasses on his forehead, bedroom slippers on his feet. He stood there and listened patiently while Turner gushed and stammered. Then Cash said it was time for him to call it a night.
"He reached out his hand, he shook my hand, he shuts the door," Turner said. "And I go to walk back to my truck and I just broke down crying because I could not believe that that had just happened. So the morning I found he died I was just so grateful that I had taken the risk to go meet him because that was the only time I had got to meet him."
Turner's short trademark beard shows a lot of gray in it these days, and the wisdom of years also provides perspective. He appreciates having had the chance to meet some of the music industry's greats, including those who hailed from Bakersfield.
"As the years go by I feel more and more honored and privileged and just blessed," he said, "that I was able to rub elbows with guys like Buck and Merle."
