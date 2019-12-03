Forget being holly and jolly and get ready to celebrate a Christmas that's "Merry-achi" on Wednesday.
"A Merry-achi Christmas, the annual musical extravaganza featuring Jose Hernandez and his world-renowned Mariachi Sol De Mexico, returns to the Fox Theater, where it has thrilled audiences for nearly a quarter-century.
“We’re excited to continue our annual holiday tradition for the 24th year bringing Christmas music and cheer to our audiences in Bakersfield,” Hernandez said in a news release. “We’re delighted to bring a great program of joyful music to celebrate the holiday season. 'A Merry-Achi Christmas' is an evening for families both young and old, and, you don’t have to speak Spanish to be part of the celebration!”
It all translates to a good time with an evening of beloved American and Latino Christmas songs in English and Spanish.
Also performing is special guest Lupita Infante. The name may ring a bell for music fans since the singer-songwriter is the granddaughter of Mexican music legend Pedro Infante.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the theater, 2001 H St. Tickets, ranging from $28 to $68, are available through the theater website at thebakersfieldfox.com or by calling 324-1369.
