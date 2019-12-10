The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will present its holiday concert on Friday.
The program will include traditional French carols "Masters in this Hall" and “Il est né, le divin Enfant” (“Born on earth the divine Christ Child”), English carol "Here We Come A-wassailing" and "Christmas Day, Choral Fantasy on Old Carols."
After the intermission, the symphony will perform selections from Handel's "Messiah."
Accompanying the symphony Friday are guest soloists the Antelope Valley Master Chorale and Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, which is led by new director Angela Rodriguez.
A Tehachapi resident, Rodriguez has been a member of the chorus since 2011. She was a voice student of Kathy Kelly, the chorus’s previous director. In May, she graduated summa cum laude from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music with an emphasis on vocal performance. She currently gives private voice and piano lessons and is involved at St. Malachy Church as an accompanist and cantor.
Concert-goers may meet directors, soloists and musicians during the reception following the concert. All TSO concerts are free to the community.
