Hip-hop artist Andy Mineo to play Fox Theater on Oct. 20

Christian hip-hop artist Andy Mineo is bringing The Return to Never Land Tour to Bakersfield's Fox Theater on Oct. 20.
Mineo has worked with Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, most notably in an explosive performance of the musician's "You Can't Stop Me" at the 2014 Dove Awards, for which Mineo was up for new artist of the year.
The New York native's sophomore album, "Uncomfortable," became the No. 1 Independent record in the country and delivered a No. 3 and No. 10 position on Billboardʼs Hip Hop and Top 200 album charts, respectively, in 2015. Mineo headlined the Uncomfortable Tour, a 52-city tour that sold out venues across America and in Europe. His colossal hit "You Canʼt Stop Me" won an ESPN Whammy Award for MLBʼs Top Walk Up Song.
Along with performing, he scripts and produces a lot of his work as well as directs many of his own music videos. He also created the YouTube web series "Saturday Morning Car-Tunez," which ran for three seasons and garnered more than 1 million views by giving fans a glimpse into his creative process and personal life.
Mineo will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the theater, 2001 H St., along with special guests SonReal, Propaganda and Wordsplayed.
Tickets, ranging from $27 to $150, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, but you can get yours early with code "FOXAM" starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
A VIP meet and greet package will be available that includes: early entry, a general admission ticket to the show, photo and meet and greet with Mineo and exclusive tote bag.
Doors open for VIPs at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. for the general public.
Purchase tickets at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the Fox's box office, which is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.