Here comes 'Treble'! Bakersfield Sound documentary to screen Aug. 22 at Fox Theater

There will be no summer doldrums for sisters Di Sharman and Glenda Rankin, as the duo will finally see their Bakersfield Sound documentary up on the big screen with an audience at the Fox Theater.
"Treble & Twang: The Music That Came Out of Bakersfield," which will screen Aug. 22, is the culmination of a project Sharman and Rankin started in 2015 through their nonprofit, Citizens Preserving History.
The pair conducted about 50 interviews, with original Bakersfield Sound musicians, their surviving family members and the new generation. Those interviewed include Ed Rogers, Jerri Arnold, Tommy Collins Jr., Fuzzy Owen, Norm Hamlet, Lillian Haggard Rea, Jimmy Phillips, Tommy Hays and Bobby Durham, among others.
Filmmaker Chuck Barbee came on board to help the sisters bring this project to the screen. Local fans got a sneak peek in 2019 when a 20-minute segment was presented before a screening of "The Grapes of Wrath," an appropriate pairing since the musical style sprung from its roots in the Dust Bowl migration.
"It's our local history," Sharman told The Californian in 2019. "The Dust Bowl migration brought out all these hard-working people looking for a better life, and they found it here in Bakersfield."
Doors open at 1 p.m., the film starts at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets are $10 available at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or in person at the Fox box office (open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) or Emporium Western Store, 1031 19th St.