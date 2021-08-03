You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Head 'Under the Bridge' with Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band at Fox

red not chili peppers

The music that you love from the band who loves to bring it to you — that's what to expect when the cover band Red Not Chili Peppers plays the Fox Theater on Sept. 10.

 Courtesy of Red Not Chili Peppers

What's Red Not and wild all over? That would be the most active Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, which will play the Fox Theater on Sept. 10.

Formed in 2009, the band has brought its act — called the most accurate re-creation of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' distinctive funk rock — around the world including Brazil, Mexico and Japan. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the theater, 2001 H St.

Tickets, ranging from $25 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

Coronavirus Cases