Head 'Under the Bridge' with Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band at Fox

What's Red Not and wild all over? That would be the most active Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, which will play the Fox Theater on Sept. 10.
Formed in 2009, the band has brought its act — called the most accurate re-creation of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' distinctive funk rock — around the world including Brazil, Mexico and Japan.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.