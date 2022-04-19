Head to the 'Movies' with BC jazz performance

Music can add emotion and drama to a film. Local audiences can experience a bit of that gravitas at "Jazz at the Movies" at Bakersfield College on Monday.
The one-night-only performance by the BC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos will feature student ensembles led by Kris Tiner, jazz studies director and Performing Arts Department chair, playing classic and exciting arrangements of film music, in addition to original student compositions.
"We are so happy to be back in the Indoor Theater performing for a live audience," Tiner said in a news release. "This program will have something for everyone, and it will be a whole lot of fun!"
Opening the program will be new student compositions by BC Jazz Combos, followed by selections from Duke Ellington's score to Otto Preminger's courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Murder," which earned a Grammy in 1959 for best soundtrack album. Other selections include two composed by Charles Mingus for John Cassavetes' film "Shadows" and film music by Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock.
The second half of the concert will feature big band arrangements of popular songs from "Casablanca," "Austin Powers," "Despicable Me 2," "The Muppet Movie" and more.
"Jazz at the Movies" starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center's indoor theater, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Admission is $12, $8 for students, staff and seniors. Tickets are available at bcjazz.eventbrite.com and at the door.
For more information, call 661-395-4313 or visit BCJazz.org.
Spring choral concert on Friday
If you've got to have music this week, Bakersfield College is also hosting its spring choral concert "I Have A Voice" on Friday.
The performance will feature a variety of selections "from high energy humor to moving and thoughtful inspiration" from the BC College Choir, Chamber Singers and Renegade Chorus.
Selected sopranos and altos from area high schools will kick off the show. Many of those performing will join BC as students this fall and launch a brand-new soprano and alto chorus.
Also on the set list are selections from the works of Moira Smiley, Josquin des Prez, Levente Gyöngyösi, Jonathon Larson and traditional Jamaican and South African pieces.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the indoor theater, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Admission is $12, $8 students, seniors and BC staff. Tickets are available at bit.ly/bcchoir22 and at the door.
Those who want to further support BC's vocal studies program can opt for a Dinner & A Show ticket, which includes a pre-show meal an hour before the concert in the courtyard outside the performing arts center. Proceeds will benefit the Choral Studies program's European travel plans in 2023.
Cost is $25, with tickets available at the same link.