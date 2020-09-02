The Fox Theater continues its streaming concert series this week with another show packed with local talent.
Bakersfield indie rockers Hate Drugs will perform Friday as part of the "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" series.
The band — consisting of founder David Caploe, brother Josiah Caploe, Norman Lee, Adrian Diaz, and John Irwin IV — has stayed busy during this pandemic, releasing the EP “Ponderosa,” named after the small remote town in the Sierra Nevada where it was recorded, on July 10.
Hate Drugs' overall catalog has garnered more than 5 million streams across all platforms to date. Along with local shows, it has toured nationally, performing with other indie bands including HARBOUR, Dayglow, Jasper Bones, Ritt Momney, The Grinns and Vista Kicks.
Also performing Friday is pop artist Aly Youranday, who is known for her powerhouse vocals.
Passionate about music since her teen years, Youranday released the EP "Never Give Up" in 2018 and sang as an opener for singer-songwriter Miguel. On her website, the singer writes that her music is "here to inspire you and make you dance your hearts out."
Local vintage clothing space and boutique record label Revolution Vintage runs a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com, featuring designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
Scheduled to continue another 12 weeks, the series is presented in partnership with 23ABC News, which streams the weekly concerts through its app and OTT stream available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the bands, which are volunteering their time, on the night of their concert. They can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield. Additional sponsors for either the series or individual concerts are being sought. Businesses interested in getting involved can email Fox manager Matt Spindler at matt@thebakersfieldfox.com.
EVENTS RESCHEDULED
The Fox Theater has rescheduled two upcoming performances.
Country singer Tanya Tucker, who had originally been slated for a show this spring, will now perform Oct. 17, 2021.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Those who cannot make the newly scheduled date may request a refund through Vallitix by emailing customerservice@vallitix.com.
Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla's show has also been rescheduled. The new stop of the Payaso World Tour featuring El Amo del Sarcasmo (The Master of Sarcasm) will now take place March 13.
All tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date.
Any questions regarding the new dates or orders for either show can be answered by emailing the theater at info@thebakersfieldfox.com.
