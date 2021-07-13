Hank Williams Jr. to play Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 25

It's about time that Hank Williams Jr. is playing Bakersfield. The legendary country music outlaw will perform Sept. 25 at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Over 52 years, Williams Jr. has sold more than 70 million albums sold worldwide, with six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles.
His latest, "It's About Time," features the history-making "Are You Ready for the Country," new tunes "Dress Like an Icon," "Just Call Me Hank," "The Party's On" and the title track as well as re-recorded takes on classics "Mental Revenge" and "Born to Boogie" with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar.
Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last year, the 72-year-old Grammy winner is also a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and during his storied career been named ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon.
Known for his dynamic live performances, Williams Jr. will bring a lot to the stage when he plays Mechanics Bank Arena this fall.
The show is at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $32 to $147, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at AXS.com.