 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guitarist Laurence Juber returns to ring in 100th Guitar Masters show

It all began as a hobby, and, almost a dozen years later, Guitar Masters founder Rick Kreiser still considers the concert series bringing some of the finest musicians in the world to Bakersfield as his passion.

Kreiser brings his usual flair to the 100th Guitar Masters concert, which takes place this Wednesday, April 26, at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace. Helping ring in the 100th concert is headliner Laurence Juber, who played the concert series' first show when it started at the former Bell Tower Club.

Coronavirus Cases