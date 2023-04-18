Guitarist Laurence Juber returns to ring in 100th Guitar Masters show

It all began as a hobby, and, almost a dozen years later, Guitar Masters founder Rick Kreiser still considers the concert series bringing some of the finest musicians in the world to Bakersfield as his passion.
Kreiser brings his usual flair to the 100th Guitar Masters concert, which takes place this Wednesday, April 26, at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace. Helping ring in the 100th concert is headliner Laurence Juber, who played the concert series' first show when it started at the former Bell Tower Club.
Considered most famous for playing lead guitar in Paul McCartney's Wings band from 1978 to 1980, Juber has since had a distinguished career as a solo finger-style guitarist and studio musician extraordinaire who has recorded with various artists like Ringo Starr, Barry Manilow, Belinda Carlisle and Andy Williams.
Juber was on Kresier's playlists for many years. "I really loved his arrangements of some great Beatles tunes without knowing anything about the artist or his background," Kreiser said. "When I dug a little deeper into his story, it all made perfect sense."
The origin of the concert series began when Kreiser drove down to hear Juber play a house concert in West L.A. Suitably impressed, he asked the artist if he might be interested in playing a similar show for folks in Bakersfield.
"Sure," Juber responded. Kreiser, thrilled at the prospect of introducing Juber to his friends, soon realized a "house concert" wasn't a viable option in his living room.
Luckily, the series founder was able to arrange that first concert at the former Bell Tower Club where Juber drew a respectable 150 fans.
Countless artists have been influenced by the Beatles, but few, like Juber, ever get to perform with an actual member of the Fab Four. Juber first picked up a guitar as a teenager in the early 1960s, right as Beatlemania was reaching fever pitch in his native England. Fifteen years later, he was playing guitar with Wings, a role he filled from 1978 to the band's dissolution in 1981.
"It was a fantastic experience," Juber said of his three-year stint in Wings. "It was also a fantastic education. I always refer to it as getting my masters from McCartney University. … It kind of unlocked my own ambitions to be an artist, as opposed to being a hired gun musician."
Juber's career as a journeyman guitarist began when he was 13, when he started landing live gigs with a local bandleader. He would later graduate from London University with a degree in music and begin working frequently as a session guitarist, a gig he picked up again after Wings split up.
"My career goal was to become a studio musician, because that was a way that I could play all different styles of music and make money doing it," Juber said. "I turned down offers of being in bands post-Wings because I didn't want to spend all my time on the road. So, I got back into studio work, which was very productive."
Most of Juber's session work has been for film and television. He has played on the scores for movies including "Good Will Hunting" and "Dirty Dancing" and on the TV series "Home Improvement" and "7th Heaven." But he's also been regularly releasing albums since the early '90s, including a couple of compilations of Beatles covers and an arrangement of Henry Mancini's "Pink Panther" theme that won him a Grammy.
Joining him on stage for a portion of the show are Jeff Alan Ross (Badfinger) on keys and vocals, Bill Cinque (Neil Diamond) on bass, Rob Bonfiglio (Brian Wilson Band) on rhythm guitar, and Christopher Allis on drums. Collectively, they are known as Airfoil, and, together with Juber, will deliver an electric celebration of McCartney's music to energize the evening.
About the series, Kreiser said, "I have a simple house rule for the talent: You don't have to be famous, you just have to be very, very good."
Ask anyone who's attended a Guitar Masters' show, and they'll certainly agree that these performers are some of the finest in the world.
