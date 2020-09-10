While most show announcements lately are about rescheduling, some are for new performances.
Hot new Mexican act Grupo Firme announced plans for a tour with a local stop at Mechanics Bank Arena on March 28.
Known for its regional Mexican dance tunes, norteñas and corridos, Grupo Firme is selling out venues across Mexico and the U.S. Leader Eduin Caz formed the group in Tijuana in 2013 and it was discovered underground through social media. The group's popularity has continued to grow, bolstered by its charismatic and talented members.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via AXS.com only. This event date is subject to State of California and local government guidelines for helping the community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
