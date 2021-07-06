Granger Smith returns to town for Nov. 21 show at Fox

The Yee Yee Nation has another reason to celebrate: If fans missed last month's Concerts for the Causes or they just want to see Granger Smith again, they'll have another chance this fall when the country musician plays the Fox Theater.
After headlining the outdoor concert that benefitted the League of Dreams, Wounded Heroes Fund and MARE Riding Center, Smith returns to his fan base, known as the Yee Yee Nation in a reference to a Southern term for happiness, for a Nov. 21 show.
Smith emerged on the national country music scene with 2016's "Remington," whose No. 1 smash "Backroad Song" earned him a a BMI Country Award. Last year he released "Country Things," his 10th studio album.
The performer is a jack of all trades: author of "If You’re City, If You’re Country," which hit No. 1 on Amazon best-seller lists; YouTuber, who has made the series "The Smiths" with his family as well as videos as his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr.; and founder of the outdoor apparel company Yee Yee Apparel.
Along with wife Amber Smith, the musician started The River Kelly Fund in honor of their son, River Kelly Smith, to bring awareness and invest in children in need, arts and education, wildlife preservation, military, veteran and first responder assistance, donor affiliations and other organizations.
Smith's fan base was built on heavy touring and grassroots fan engagement; his social media following exceeds 8.5 million along with more than 1 billion online video views.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $39, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Fans can take advantage of the presale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday using the code "YEEYEEFOX."