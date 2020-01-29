The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra brings the Great Romantics to audiences this Saturday with Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux.
A pre-concert lecture by Maestro Stilian Kirov will be followed by Vieaux making his debut as a soloist for the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.
Vieaux will perform Rodrigo's "Concierto de Aranjuez" under the direction of Kirov. The performance will include Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.
"The second movement in particular is kind of hard to resist," Vieaux said. "It's one of the great 20th century melodies; it has this universally loved quality and I think it's timeless and I think it will continue to be timeless."
Vieaux views this concerto as a piece of music that attracts audiences that don't usually listen to classical music. The guitar is often a bridge to get younger generations interested in classical music, he said.
"The guitar itself is very relatable," Vieaux said.
The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $45 and are available at bsonow.org or 323-7928.
