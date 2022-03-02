Grab your leg warmers for Lost 80's Live Tour on Aug. 25

Did you love the 1980s? Then prepare for a blast from the past when the Lost 80’s Live Tour heads to town on Aug. 25.
Set for Mechanics Bank Theater, this show is a one-stop nostalgia bomb with many of your favorite hitmakers (or their current lineup playing the songs you know and love).
Scheduled to appear are bands A Flock of Seagulls ("I Ran"), Wang Chung ("Everybody Have Fun Tonight"), The English Beat ("Mirror in the Bathroom"), Men Without Hats ("Safety Dance"), Missing Persons ("Destination Unknown"), Musical Youth ("Pass the Dutchie"), Stacey Q ("Two of Hearts"), Naked Eyes ("Always Something There to Remind Me"), Animotion ("Obsession") and Annabella’s Bow Wow Wow ("I Want Candy"), which is led by Bow Wow Wow singer Annabella Lwin.
The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $95, are on sale now at axs.com.