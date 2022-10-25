 Skip to main content
Go with the flow at BC choral concert

Be Water

On Friday, Bakersfield College's Performing Arts Department will present a wide range of selections exploring the literal and metaphorical aspects of what it means to be water for its fall choral concert, "Be Water, My Friend."

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

For its fall choral concert, Bakersfield College's Performing Arts Department took inspiration from the words of Bruce Lee, who was as much a philosopher as a legendary martial artist.

Friday's "Be Water, My Friend" will feature a wide range of selections exploring the literal and metaphorical aspects of what it means to be water, with performances by all four of BC's choral ensembles: the College Choir, Chamber Singers, Renegade Chorus and brand-new treble chorus Bella Lux.

