Go with the flow at BC choral concert

For its fall choral concert, Bakersfield College's Performing Arts Department took inspiration from the words of Bruce Lee, who was as much a philosopher as a legendary martial artist.
Friday's "Be Water, My Friend" will feature a wide range of selections exploring the literal and metaphorical aspects of what it means to be water, with performances by all four of BC's choral ensembles: the College Choir, Chamber Singers, Renegade Chorus and brand-new treble chorus Bella Lux.
"The repertoire for this concert has allowed the BC choral students to delve into topics such as drought and famine, the lack of clean water in homes, the 'river Jordan,' and what it means to stand in the water with someone during their greatest challenges," Bakersfield College Choral Studies director Dr. Jennifer Garrett said in a news release. "This concert will remind us all that we can become like water — adaptable, powerful, filled with beauty, and always moving forward."
Explore the zen peacefulness with an inspiring and exciting selection of pieces representing all aspects of water, including works from composers Ruthie Foster, Eric Whitacre, Clara Schumann, Ernest Chausson, Moira Smiley, Morten Lauridsen, Dan Forrest, A.R. Rahman and others.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre, 1901 Panorama Drive.
Proceeds will go to support the Bakersfield College Choral Studies program, including their fundraising efforts supporting the planned European tour in May 2023.
Those interested in supporting the Choral Studies program further can make additional donations at the concert, as well as online by visiting supportbc.org/donate and selecting the BC Choral Music Fund from the drop down menu. There will be fall-themed raffle baskets available for potential select winners at the concert.