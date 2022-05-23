Glass Animals gets personal with 'Dreamland'

Songwriters often refer to their songs as "their babies." In the case of Glass Animals singer Dave Bayley, he can say his group's hugely popular latest album, "Dreamland," was literally born at a hospital.
The year was 2018, and Bayley was at the hospital because Glass Animals drummer Joe Seaward had been critically injured when, while riding a bike, he was struck by a truck. The crash left him with a broken leg, and even worse, a complex skull fracture that caused some bruising on his brain. The band's songwriter, Bayley, wanted to be at his drummer's side as he went through a pair of lengthy surgeries and then recovery. This created lots of idle hours.
"Hospitals are funny places. There's kind of a weird personal lockdown," Bayley observed in a recent phone interview. "You're not going out, just sitting there waiting for news day after day after day after day after day. You're kind of weak, you're tired, there's adrenaline going, the future is really uncertain and your brain, when you're not out creating the new memories, your brain is going back into the old ones and reliving them.
"I hadn't really thought about them in a very long time," he said. "You see them in a totally new light when you're older, when you've lived for another 15 years and you think back to when you were 10 or something. Yeah, you see things with a totally new perspective. And writing all of those things, I just started writing all of those things down and that's what turned into the record."
Bayley and his bandmates (Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane) didn't know at first if Seaward would recover from his head injuries – for a time he couldn't walk, talk, read or write — much less if he would regain the physical dexterity to again play drums.
The future of Glass Animals — whose first album, 2014's "Zaba," topped 100,000 copies sold, while 2016's "How to be a Human Being" cracked the top 20 on the "Billboard" album chart and 2020's "Dreamland" reached No. 7 on that chart — was very much in question.
But as it turned out, Seaward worked diligently to recover from his surgeries, and in time, began to regain his physical capabilities. Shortly before the pandemic hit, he was able to play a few Glass Animals shows.
"I think miraculous is the only word for it, really," Bayley said of Seaward's recovery. "We didn't know what was going to happen. It was very unlikely that he was going to make a recovery of any sort initially. So we're very, very lucky. But if anyone was going to do this, it was him. He's the most stubborn, determined person I know, and that drive I think is ultimately what got him to where he is now.
"He's done an incredible job. He still gets tired a little bit toward the end of shows. You can tell," the singer said. "But that's going to keep getting better, and I see it every single day."
And now, some three years later, Glass Animals have the songs from "Dreamland" to play, with shows including Friday's performance at Lightning in a Bottle music festival at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.
"Dreamland" represents the first full set of autobiographical songs Bayley has written for the band.
"I've always been a bit afraid to write personal, relatively directly personal stuff," he admitted. "I think I was always doing it to an extent, but it was always really masked. On the first album, everything was like very abstract and lots of like imagery. Then the second album was definitely telling other peoples' stories, just stories that I related to personally. But still it wasn't directly personal."
But a couple of experiences helped Bayley embrace the notion that he could write about himself and be honest and even vulnerable about what he revealed.
One was the opportunity to write songs for other music artists and the other being the song "Agnes" from "How to Be a Human Being," in which Bayley shared his feelings about a friend who fell into addiction.
"When you write new songs for other people you can write really personal things because again, there's that one step of removal. You're not singing it," Bayley explained. "When I was in those sessions, people were reacting to the really personal stuff, and I just kept doing it. And we had a song called 'Agnes' on the end of the second record. That was the most personal thing I'd ever written about. I mean, I touched on that subject matter again on this latest album, but the reaction to that song was something special. Yeah, that reaction was another thing that gave me a bit more confidence to write something personal."
Bayley's new approach to songwriting resulted in an album in "Dreamland" in which each song was inspired by certain memories from his life. "Tangerine" looks back at a friend who had changed so much over the years to be almost unrecognizable. "It's All So Incredibly Loud" takes stock of the fact that growing up means experiencing good and bad times and no childhood is perfect, but it's part of what makes you who you are. The most startling song is "Domestic Bliss," in which Bayley shares the confusion and fear he felt as a very young boy toward the abusive father of a childhood friend.
Musically, "Dreamland" is every bit as ambitious as the first two Glass Animals albums as Bayley blends genres and weaves together a myriad of mainly synthy and synthetic tones to create quite the kaleidoscope of sound to surround tunes whose melodies, at turns, are warm, sweet and perky ("Tangerine," "Heat Waves" and the title song) and songs, such as "Your Love (Déjà Vu)," "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" and "Tokyo Drifting," that are more futuristic, spacy and hip-hop flavored.
Now with some summer concerts happening, Glass Animals have seen the song "Heat Wave" complete the longest-ever climb into the top five on "Billboard" magazine's Hot 100 singles chart, reaching No. 3 on its 51st week, while also being named "Billboard's" top rock act of 2021. Bayley said the band will not try to recreate all of the sounds and textures of the songs, whether they're new or old, which should make for some musical surprises along the way.
"There are only so many sounds four people can play on stage. We've always kind of kept that as a requirement," Bayley said. "We have to be able to make all the noise ourselves. I guess it's just choosing your favorite bits. You kind of learn that as the tour goes on.
"It's great for us because we can mix it up and change things," he added. "I've seen people who do essentially a karaoke show every single night for like 200 dates. And I go 'Oh my God, that must be boring by the end of it.'"