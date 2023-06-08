We heard it through the Grapevine that the "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will play the Fox Theater this summer.
Tickets for the Aug. 6 show are on sale now.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We heard it through the Grapevine that the "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will play the Fox Theater this summer.
Tickets for the Aug. 6 show are on sale now.
Knight gained success with family group The Pips before establishing her solo career. This seven-time Grammy winner has landed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary genres. She is also known for her work in film and television including "Coming 2 America" in 2021 and competing on "The Masked Singer" in 2019, earning third place behind her Bee disguise.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $60 to $175, are on sale now at thebakersfieldfox.com. You can also purchase tickets at the box office (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) or by phone 661-324-1369 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.