In what may be the only current merging of pop rock and death metal, Ghost has made quite a name for itself since forming in 2006. On Friday the 13th, the Swedish band will kick off a six-week North American tour at Rabobank Arena.
The Sept. 13 opener for the Ultimate Tour Named Death will follow the band's special guest summer slot on Metallica’s 25-date WorldWide European stadium tour.
Ghost is known for its theatrical live performances. Cardinal Copia and the seven Nameless Ghouls will perform for more than two hours on a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows that pay tribute to the three now-departed Papas. The show will also feature rich costumes, special effects and a spectacular light show tailor-made for arenas as well as a stage featuring multi-level platforms and walkways on which the members can prowl around.
The band started out with a heavier and "more metal" sound that has evolved over the years to reflect a catchier rock/pop sound. Ghost's rock edge is still sharp with music embracing dark lyrical themes such as the Black Death, the Antichrist, the Inquisition, avarice and the apocalypse.
Ghost comes off a great year in 2018, which saw the release of the band's latest album, "Prequelle," which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s 200 chart, was named Revolver’s No. 1 album of the year and was nominated for a Grammy for best rock album. Loudwire named Ghost its artist of the year.
San Antonio-based, three-time Grammy-nominated alt-rock band Nothing More will perform at most of the 20-plus tour dates, with more to be announced.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit ghost-official.com for all pre-sales, VIP packages and ticketing details. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
