Get ready for a blue 2022 with the Great 48 bluegrass jam

Get ready bluegrass lovers, it's about that time for the return of the Great 48 bluegrass jam. Organized by the California Bluegrass Association, this year's three-day gathering will include performances by A.J. Lee & Blue Summit and Crying Uncle.
Returning to the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, the event brings players from all over the country for jam sessions in the hotel's courtyard and on "designated jamming floors" from Jan. 6 to 8.
Pickers of all levels can also take part in workshops, which are staggered so musicians will be able to attend more than one.
For those who prefer to listen rather than perform, there will be a concert on Jan. 7 featuring A.J. Lee & Blue Summit along with Crying Uncle.
Led by singer, songwriter, and mandolinist AJ Lee, Blue Summit is considered the darling of the North Bay bluegrass scene, drawing from influences such as swing, folk, blues, jazz, country, soul and rock.
Recognized as one of the most exciting young bands in acoustic music, Crying Uncle plays a unique mix of bluegrass, "dawg," jazz and original modern acoustic music. Brothers Miles and Teo Quale started as a duo, adding bassist Andrew Osborn and guitarist John Gooding to the mix.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 in the ballroom of the Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave. Cost is $25, $20 for California Bluegrass Association members and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at californiabluegrass.org/great-48/concert or by emailing Jack Pierce at lylebanjo@gmail.com.
Visit californiabluegrass.org/great-48/great-48-home for more on the gathering.