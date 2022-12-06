 Skip to main content
Get festive at Feliz Skavidad holiday dance party

Mento Buru Skavidad

Mento Buru — from left, Cesareo Garasa, Justin Kirk, Caleb Moore, Salvador Galindo (kneeling), Paul Perez, Jay Smith and Matt Munoz — returns to Temblor Brewing Co. for its annual Feliz Skavidad dance party on Saturday.

 Photo by Jeremy Gonzalez

It's time to dance away all your holiday worries at Saturday's Feliz Skavidad.

Mento Buru returns to Temblor Brewing Co. for its annual holiday dance party, performing from its "East Bakersfield Christmas" EP as well as other fan favorites.

