Get festive at Feliz Skavidad holiday dance party

It's time to dance away all your holiday worries at Saturday's Feliz Skavidad.
Mento Buru returns to Temblor Brewing Co. for its annual holiday dance party, performing from its "East Bakersfield Christmas" EP as well as other fan favorites.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It's time to dance away all your holiday worries at Saturday's Feliz Skavidad.
Mento Buru returns to Temblor Brewing Co. for its annual holiday dance party, performing from its "East Bakersfield Christmas" EP as well as other fan favorites.
Joining the group for the festivities are DJ Mikey and Valley Fever, which will perform soulful holiday hits.
The all-ages show starts at 6 p.m. at the brew pub, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission is $5. Call 661-489-4855 for more information,
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 295,863
Deaths: 2,575
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 288,831
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.75
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/1/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.