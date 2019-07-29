Garth Brooks will play at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace on the second stop of his upcoming Dive Bar Tour, the country singer announced Monday night on a streamed video on his Facebook page.
The date will be announced on KUZZ at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday morning, a news release said, and also noted tickets will only be available through local country radio stations.
"Bakersfield, here we come!," Brooks said, after he announced it.
In 2005, Brooks proposed to his wife Trisha Yearwood while performing at The Crystal Palace.
Brooks gave viewers of his video a hint before announcing the Bakersfield stop, displaying the photo of him proposing to Yearwood.
"Dive Bar" is a new single featuring Blake Shelton from Brooks' upcoming album, "FUN." The Dive Bar Tour will take place at seven "hometown dives" this summer, according to the artist's website. The first took place in Chicago on July 15.
In the Facebook video, Brooks recalled a red, white and blue Telecaster that Owens gave Brooks when he got engaged.
"I know Bakersfield, that place is going to be humming," Brooks said. "We're excited."
