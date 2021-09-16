From bayou to Bakersfield: Tab Benoit plays World Records Friday

Louisiana blues guitarist Tab Benoit is bringing live music back to the World Records stage after 17 months with a show on Friday.
He's bringing his Swampland Jam with Louisiana roots stars Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Johnny Sansone and Waylon Thibodeaux to kick off the latest in the No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series.
Back in Bakersfield after eight years, Benoit is no stranger to local music fans, having performed in the No Stinkin' series in 2002 and headlining the first B-Town Blues Fest in 2005.
For 30-plus years, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has brought his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues to fans across the country.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at World Records, 2815 F St.
Tickets are $50, available by calling 661-325-1982 or at the store, which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The blues series will continue through February, with the next two shows in October: blues-rock singer and guitarist Samantha Fish on Oct. 2 and rock band Los Lobos on Oct. 9.