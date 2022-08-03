 Skip to main content
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons concert canceled

Frankie Valli 2 cancellation

American legend Frankie Valli canceled his show with the Four Seasons that was set for Aug. 21 at Mechanics Bank Theater.

 Photo by Richard Beland

Big girls don't cry but Frankie Valli fans might with the news that his concert, set for Aug. 21 at Mechanics Bank Theater, has been canceled.

A scheduling conflict is to blame for the cancellation of Valli's show with the Four Seasons.

