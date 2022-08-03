Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons concert canceled

Big girls don't cry but Frankie Valli fans might with the news that his concert, set for Aug. 21 at Mechanics Bank Theater, has been canceled.
A scheduling conflict is to blame for the cancellation of Valli's show with the Four Seasons.
Tickets holders may return to their point-of-purchase for a full refund.
Frankie Valli’s management released the following statement:
"To our friends who bought tickets to see Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on August 21 at the Mechanics Theater in Bakersfield: We are sorry to tell you that due to an unforeseeable scheduling conflict with the artist, we must cancel the show.
Your credit card will have all charges reversed and you will see it as a credit shortly.
Frankie will still be performing at the Fresno Saroyan Theater Saturday, August 20, and if you would like to go, we can offer you a 10% discount. ... We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you and hope you can join us in Fresno."
To redeem the Fresno deal, head to ticketmaster.com/event/1C005AECB2795C21 and use the password GREASE.
