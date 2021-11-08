Frankie Valli and the Four Season to play Mechanics Bank Theater on Feb. 11

If "Grease" is the word then Feb. 11 is the date since that's when Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater.
Valli, the original Jersey boy, is known for his solo career as well as his work with the Four Seasons including hits like "Sherry," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" and "Grease."
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide and his songs have been featured in movies such as "The Deer Hunter," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Conspiracy Theory."
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at axs.com and the box office.