Frank Vignola has too much fun onstage to be as serious about his music as he obviously is. After all, calling Vignola a virtuoso is something of an understatement. Recognized primarily as a world-class jazz guitarist, but well versed in every genre, his resume includes work with a range of artists from Ringo Starr to Wynton Marsalis, Tommy Emmanuel and the legendary Les Paul, with whom he performed regularly for a number of years at Paul’s New York club, The Iridium.
As an instrumental artist, I always felt it was important to play songs your audience will know. Communicating with the audience is extremely important. Tell a story about the song, or maybe the arrangement helps connect the artist and the listener. Working with Les Paul, Bucky Pizzarelli, Lionel Hampton and Tommy Emmanuel has been so valuable not only for the musical element but all of these guys know how to relate to an audience.
Vignola has also recorded numerous albums, performed on countless sessions, written more than 20 guitar instruction books and recorded hundreds of online jazz tutorials. He has held hundreds of clinics and master classes and tours the world. Yeah, he’s that good.
“We’re thrilled with our good fortune of being invited back to Bakersfield. It always feels good playing for those great audiences,” Vignola said of the upcoming Guitar Masters show on Wednesday. “We’ll get them involved, make them laugh a little bit, and we play great melodies and songs, so it’s always a lot of fun.”
Good fortune is something Vignola knows a lot about. Vignola’s playing was abruptly sidelined in 2017 after he hit a tree in the backyard of his Orange County, N.Y., home while riding an all-terrain vehicle. Airlifted to a trauma center in Patterson, N.J., he was treated for four broken ribs, a right shoulder broken in two places, a broken arm and collapsed lungs. He spent a year and a half recovering at home with his family and was forced to cancel more than 100 concerts in 18 countries.
“Any major event where you almost die, I would assume would change one’s outlook,” he said. “It was great to be home with my wife and kids for a year straight. I wasn’t at one place for two or three weeks at a time out on tour like I have been basically since I was 13 years old. So, it ended up being a very good year. Once I realized that I could walk, that I could talk, that there was no real head damage … (then) it was just broken bones that needed to heal.” And, Vignola said, “I think I became a better musician and guitar player and a better person.”
Guitarist Vinny Raniolo, an exceptional musician in his own right, will share the stage with Vignola for their fourth Guitar Masters appearance, but a first time for both at the Crystal Palace. “When guys play together all the time and travel together, you really get a great chemistry going if you find the right people,” Vignola added. “There are other bands that end up in fistfights — go figure!”
Starting off the evening is a great friend of Guitar Masters fans, Joe Robinson. Robinson marks his fourth appearance with the series as well, both on solo shows and as a member of Rodney Crowell’s acoustic trio — a collaboration that is simply magical. Watching such a warm, gifted and hardworking young man mature into a true "master" is one of the many joys of hosting Guitar Masters. If you’ve seen Joe Robinson’s show, you know exactly what we mean.
