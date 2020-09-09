The Fox Theater continues its streaming concert series this week with a show featuring two headliners.
La Marcha as well as Rod P and Nu Standard will perform Friday as part of the "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" series.
Consisting of vocalist David Duran, bass player Ben Gomez, John Calanchini and Ruben Carrillo on keys, saxophonist Mike Savala and drummer Sax Daniel Lopez, La Marcha plays both well-known covers and provocative originals. Expect a high-energy show from this dance band.
Drummer Rodrick Pleasants founded Rod P and Nu Standard in 2016, aiming to create a band well-versed in a variety of musical genres. Dabbling in a mix of indie rock, country, jazz, R&B, neo soul and more, the band is known for performances at restaurants, museums, lounges, birthday events, festivals, political functions and more.
Local vintage clothing space and boutique record label Revolution Vintage runs a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com, featuring designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
Scheduled to continue another 11 weeks, the series is presented in partnership with 23ABC News, which streams the weekly concerts through its app and OTT stream available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the bands, which are volunteering their time, on the night of their concert. Most bands use the apps CashApp, Venmo, or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on our website.
The public can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield. Additional sponsors for either the series or individual concerts are being sought. Businesses interested in getting involved can email Fox manager Matt Spindler at matt@thebakersfieldfox.com.
