The Fox Theater's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series is just past the halfway mark but is still going strong. This week The Jay Smith Group and Marlon Mackey will perform.
Wild-haired and high-energy, Jay Smith is well-known in Bakersfield and beyond as an accomplished keyboardist, composer and bandleader familiar with music of all sorts.
The first 30 minutes of the show will be Smith performing a jazz set with Paul Perez on saxophone, Cesareo Garasa on drums, Steve Eisen on trumpet, percussionist Nunzio Urbina and bassist Caleb Moore.
Singer Marlon Mackey is the frontman for his band, The Lift, as well as vocalist for The Jay Smith Group. He will join the group at 7:30 p.m. to perform material off "Just Stop," which The Jay Smith Group released last year.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
Since August, the series streams weekly concerts through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Most performers use the apps CashApp, Venmo or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website.
Revolution Vintage, a vintage clothing space and boutique record label, operates a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com. The merch includes designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
The public can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.