The Fox Theater's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series returns this week with a jam-packed lineup of local rap and hip-hop performers.
Playing this week is a variety of musicians including Riddy K, Legend Sauce, Crite, Afta and ColdCody.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
Since August, the series streams weekly concerts through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Most performers use the apps CashApp, Venmo or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website.
Revolution Vintage, a vintage clothing space and boutique record label, operates a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com. The merch includes designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
The public can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.