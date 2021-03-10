Fox keeping it country for kick-off of latest livestream series

We're edging closer to being able to enjoy live music in person but for now the Fox Theater has us covered. This Friday it kicks off "Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose," its second round of livestream concerts.
Based on the success of the series that ran from August through December last year, the Fox worked up a fresh lineup of performers starting with Chris Elkins with Big Elk and Gregor Ross.
Big Elk plays originals as well as a multitude of covers spanning from Southern rock and power rock to country.
The grandson of musician Bob Wills, Ross overcame hearing issues, which required cochlear reconstruction surgery at age 16, to find life on the stage. The former bull rider and boxer is described as "half gentleman cowboy and half outlaw rocker" with a sound to match.
After starting a rock band near his hometown of Caruthers, he continued to perform, finding that country and songwriting were his true passions.
Along with the band's performance, Ross and Elkins will have solo sets.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
It streams through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Performers' usernames for payment apps like CashApp, Venmo or Paypal will be on screen or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website if they are available.
The theater is selling a T-shirt designed by local artist Chris Borbon promoting the series as well as other Fox merchandise.
Donations to the theater are also welcome and can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.