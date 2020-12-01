If all good things must come to an end, then it's quite the sendoff for the Fox Theater's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series. The 15th concert, taking place Friday, will feature Niner Niner and Matt Salkeld.
The local, blue-collar rock ’n’ roll mainstay landed on the Fox's radar when it sought bands for its "Beyond Radio" campaign, for which the theater promoted musical acts on its marquee and social media. Niner Niner describes itself as "a little punky, a little grungy, a little grimy, a little poppy.”
Also performing Friday is acoustic singer-songwriter Matt Salkeld.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
The weekly concert series, which started in August, has featured a variety of acts including The Appletons, Jon Ranger, The Aviators, Hate Drugs, Aly Uranday, La Marcha, Rod P & Nu Standard, The Capsouls, Chris Murray, Michael Monroe Goodman, Vince Galindo, J2 & the Bizzness, Crimson Skye, Jay Smith Group with Marlon Mackey, Joe Peters, and Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever Band.
It streams through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
(Previous shows can be viewed at thebakersfieldfox.com/live-stream-schedule.)
Viewers can tip the final musical acts during the concert. Most performers use the apps CashApp, Venmo or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website.
Revolution Vintage, a vintage clothing space and boutique record label, operates a digital merchandise table at revolutionVTG.com. Local artist Chris Borbon collaborated on the designs for some of the merchandise.
The public can also support the Fox Theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com. Fans are also also urged to reach out to legislators at SaveOurStages.com to help entertainment venues like the Fox get the economic relief they need to survive.