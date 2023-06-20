The Neil Diamond Experience_500009700

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience heads to the Fox Theater on Oct. 22.

 Courtesy of So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

Turn on your heartlight for the ultimate tribute when So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience heads to the Fox Theater this fall.

The Oct. 22 show will feature Robert Neary, a Broadway, television and film star, who performs 22 of Diamond's greatest hits and tells the stories behind some of the classic songs.