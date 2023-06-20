Turn on your heartlight for the ultimate tribute when So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience heads to the Fox Theater this fall.
The Oct. 22 show will feature Robert Neary, a Broadway, television and film star, who performs 22 of Diamond's greatest hits and tells the stories behind some of the classic songs.
Neary broke out at age 20 years old with a guest star role in the television series "Fame" and then opposite Jason Bateman in "Teen Wolf Too." He has guest-starred in over 50 TV shows, including "Criminal Minds," "Sons of Anarchy," "Grey's Anatomy," "Blue Bloods," "Justified, and "NCIS." He has also done over 25 national commercials and Motion Pictures.
The actor's Broadway roles included "Smokey Joe's Cafe," a touring production of the Elton John-Tim Rice show "Aida" and "A Bronx Tale, The Musical."
Neary also recorded two solo musical projects. His childhood of listening to and mimicking Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond helped him develop the style he has honed for So Good!
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the theater, 2002 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $23.50 to $70.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Use the code "WINE" for early access.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office or by phone 661-324-1369 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.