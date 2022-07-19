Foster Campbell and Friends to play Outlets at Tejon summer concert

Outlets at Tejon has the cure for the summertime blues — rhythm and blues, that is — with its latest concert.
High-octane rhythm and blues band Foster Campbell and Friends will perform Saturday as part of the outlets' summer concert series.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert being held at the open-air shopping center behind the Polo Ralph Lauren store.
Attendees can grab a quick bite from local food trucks or enjoy dinner and drinks at Tony's Pizza.
Shoppers will have a chance to win a free vacation by entering the Outlets' Travel Tejon sweepstakes.
"At the Outlets at Tejon, we are all about family activities and creating fun experiences for the community," Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "There is no charge to attend this event, so come on out and make the most of your summer!"
The show is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin.
