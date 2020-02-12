Friends and Heroes tour

What: Blake Shelton will perform with special guest Lauren Alaina and special appearances by the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Admission: $86 to $443; tickets can be purchased at axs.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office.