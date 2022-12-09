 Skip to main content
First Presbyterian to conclude season of Advent organ concerts

Kyle Shaw

Dr. Kyle Shaw, assistant professor of music at Cal State Bakersfield, will lead the final Advent organ recital of the season on Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church.

 Courtesy of Dr. Kyle Shaw

First Presbyterian Church will celebrate the last of this season's Advent organ recitals on Wednesday.

A community outreach for more than 40 years, the event included two concerts earlier this month.

