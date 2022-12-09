First Presbyterian to conclude season of Advent organ concerts

First Presbyterian Church will celebrate the last of this season's Advent organ recitals on Wednesday.
A community outreach for more than 40 years, the event included two concerts earlier this month.
Dr. Kyle Shaw, an assistant music professor at Cal State Bakersfield, will close the season with the concert at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of the church, 1705 17th St.
Admission is free, but nonperishable food items are accepted for the food pantry.
For more information, call 661-325-9419.
