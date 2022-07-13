Fine-tuning festival: Chamber music in spotlight at CSUB

Some of the best events come about through the passions of their organizers. That is certainly the case with the Bakersfield International Music Festival, which began its third season on Monday at Cal State Bakersfield.
Soo-Yeon Park, the festival's artistic director, was thrilled to bring the event back this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
"I love chamber music, and I love working with people," she wrote in an email. "I have always wanted to share this experience with students and whoever wants to do chamber music, making music together!"
Park is in charge of piano studies and directs the opera program and the chamber music program at CSUB. She designed the 10-day program to provide performers of all ages an opportunity to practice their instruments, meet fellow musicians and learn from instructors.
Twenty-five performers are taking part this year, including students in seventh through 12th grades, college students and graduates as well as adult musicians.
Because festival planning began in the winter, when COVID guidelines were more restrictive, this program was kept smaller, but Park said she plans to extend the program to more students next summer.
This year's session focuses on students of the violin, viola, cello and piano. Park said if enough prospective double bass students can be found in town another instructor will be added for future events.
Faculty consists of Park along with:
• Violinist Julia Lawson Haney, a CSUB instructor and Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra concertmaster.
• Cellist Jonathan Flaksman, assistant principal cellist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, who also plays with the symphonies of Pasadena, New West (in Thousand Oaks), Modesto and Hawaii
• Violinist Elbert Tsai, who serves on the violin faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory Pre-College as well as Center Stage Strings at the University of Michigan School of Music, along with guest faculty appointments at the Oberlin Conservatory and SFCM Collegiate Division
• Violinist Daniel S. Lee, who teaches early music and chamber music at the Yale School of Music.
Violinist Kowoon Yang, who teaches at Kyung Hee University in South Korea, will provide instruction via a remote presentation.
Park said Lee, with his expertise in early music, will give a presentation about early music to participants, and will lead a couple of groups by performing together in the concerts.
Participants hone a skill and absorb knowledge while working with professional artists during the festival, Park said.
Rehearsals, coaching sessions, master classes and performances allow students the opportunity to interact and grow as well-rounded musicians.
"The program is very intensive but very rewarding as well," she wrote. "Our faculty try to do our best to provide our students valuable experiences in their learning process, and we enjoy watching our students grow."
Most of the festival is reserved for participants but the public can enjoy a trio of free concerts during the program's run. The opening showcase concert will be held Friday featuring a student group with violinists Magdalena Herrmann, Ian Kim, Kaylee Lopez and Brian Shih and pianist Sara Kiani along with festival faculty Flaksman, Park, Haney and Tsai.
On Tuesday, Flaksman, Haney and Park will be joined by violinist Daniel Lee for the faculty concert.
The young artists concert will conclude the festival on July 22 with performances by all students and faculty.
Admission is free but donations of any denomination are welcome.
Part of the festival's mission is to increase awareness of chamber music and Park said she would be glad for that to grow locally.
"Chamber music is such a delightful art form, but I think it is not enjoyed frequently enough in the Bakersfield community," she wrote. "I hope the festival increases the access to chamber music through concerts and introduces it to our young participants earlier in their learning process, so they can grow up as future chamber music enthusiasts."