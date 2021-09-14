Fiddle contest coming to Tehachapi

The 44th annual Fiddlin’ Down the Tracks Old Time Fiddle Contest is coming Friday and Saturday to Tehachapi's Country Oaks Baptist Church.
This year’s contest is being held in memory of Matthew Rails, an accomplished young fiddler who died this year just short of his 21st birthday.
Performances begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the church, 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi, and continue Saturday at 8:55 a.m.
The contest includes senior-senior divisions and a band scramble, a new gospel category and other divisions, leading up to the junior band scramble and the grand championship play-off. Cash prizes will be awarded throughout the contest with a grand championship award of $1,000!
The Old Time Fiddle Contest is a free event allowing guests to see talented fiddlers of all ages and enjoy some great music.
For more information, contact Gayel Pitchford at 661-823-8249.