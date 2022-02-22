Famed rock guitarist Don Felder heads to Fox on May 15

No "Victim of Love," ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder will be ready to rock the Fox Theater on May 15.
Joining Felder at the downtown venue will be special guest singer-songwriter Dave Mason.
A legendary singer-songwriter, Felder was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with the Eagles, for whom he co-wrote such hits as "Hotel California" and "Victim of Love." After 37 years with the band, he wrote his autobiography, "Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles (1974-2001)," which landed on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
His iconic double-necked guitar was part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "Play it Loud" exhibit in May 2019, which was the first major exhibition in an art museum dedicated entirely to rock and roll instruments. The guitar is currently on display in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's exhibit of the same name.
Inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016 and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017, Felder's last release was the 2019 solo album "American Rock 'N' Roll."
Dave Mason is a prolific songwriter and guitarist in his own right as well as a collaborator on some of rock's most famous albums including the Rolling Stones' "Beggars Banquet," George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass," Paul McCartney and Wings' "Venus and Mars" and Jimi Hendrix's "Electric Ladyland," for which he played acoustic guitar on the track "All Along the Watchtower." (The song is a favorite in Mason's live shows.)
Mason has written over 100 songs; has three gold albums "Alone Together," "Dave Mason" and "Mariposa De Oro"; and the platinum album "Let It Flow," which contained the top-10 single "We Just Disagree."
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. May 15 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $45 to $105, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday at axs.com. Use the code "GUITAR" for early access now.