 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Famed organist to perform at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus

Ken Cowan

World renowned organist Ken Cowan will perform at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus on March 24.

 Courtesy of Ken Cowan

A world renowned organist will perform at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus on March 24.

Ken Cowan is regarded as North America's finest concert organist, receiving praise for his dazzling artistry, impeccable technique and programming.

Coronavirus Cases