Famed organist to perform at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus

A world renowned organist will perform at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus on March 24.
Ken Cowan is regarded as North America's finest concert organist, receiving praise for his dazzling artistry, impeccable technique and programming.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 7:42 pm
A world renowned organist will perform at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus on March 24.
Ken Cowan is regarded as North America's finest concert organist, receiving praise for his dazzling artistry, impeccable technique and programming.
He recently played concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, St Paul's Cathedral in London, and Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas.
Cowan will perform on Valley Baptist Church's organ, which is the ninth largest pipe organ west of the Mississippi and is a Aeolian-Skinner organ.
Sponsored by the Kern County American Guild of Organists, the concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus, 5500 Olive Drive.
The suggested donation for attendees is $10.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 310,095
Deaths: 2,622
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 305,002
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 3/2/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.